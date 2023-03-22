The Pigeon Detectives announce new album ‘TV Show’

The Pigeon Detectives have announced their upcoming album, ‘TV Show’, and revealed a series of record store performances across the UK.

Due for release on July 7, the album will be the band’s sixth studio release, following on from 2017’s ‘Broken Glances’. Pre-order the upcoming album here.

Produced by Rich Turvey (Blossoms, The Coral, Oscar Lang), ‘TV Show’ will also feature the band’s latest single, ‘Lovers Come And Lovers Go’, which dropped earlier this month.

“This album is a celebration of our journey, said bassist Dave Best. “The rest of our albums are concerned with catching a moment in time, but this is a space for us to reflect. We’ve got to a place where we can celebrate who we are, who we have been, and who we’re gonna be in the future.”

According to the band, the upcoming LP will celebrate a ‘rebirth’ that the members have undergone in the six years since their last album – and aims to capture the same energy as in their live performances.

“On this album, we wanted to capture the frenetic feel of our early albums, while growing musically,” Best continued. “We wanted songs that would go down a storm at a festival. We wanted to capture the energy of our live shows. And that’s what we offer.”

Alongside the album, the indie quintet have also announced a string of live performances – set to take place in record stores across the UK.

Kicking off in Kingston on July 6, the dates will cover cities including Manchester, Sheffield and Birmingham, before ending with a performance in Leeds on July 13. Tickets go on sale tomorrow and are available here. Find a full list of dates below.

JULY

6 – Kingston, Banquet Records

7 – London, Rough Trade East

8 – Manchester, HMV

8 – Sheffield, Bear Tree

9 – Nottingham, Rough Trade

10 – Bristol, Rough Trade

11 – Birmingham, HMV

12 – Liverpool, Jacaranda

13 – Leeds, The Wardrobe

Later this year, the indie veterans will perform at the 2023 edition of Live At Leeds: In The Park. Taking place on June 4, this year’s line-up will see the band take to the stage alongside other acts, including The Vaccines, Holly Humberstone and The Snuts.

Elsewhere, the band are also set to celebrate 15 years since the release of their second LP, ‘Emergency’.