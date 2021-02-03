The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde launches her own Fender guitar

Chrissie Hynde has launched her own signature Fender guitar.

The Pretenders frontwoman’s team-up with the US instruments manufacturer, which was announced yesterday (February 2), pays homage to the Ice Blue Metallic Telecaster she purchased in New York City nearly 40 years ago.

Since the release of the band’s self-titled debut album (1980), Hynde has played the guitar on many subsequent studio records and live tours.

Fender’s new Chrissie Hynde Telecaster, released as part of the company’s Artist Signature Series, allows fans worldwide to embody the axe-playing prowess of The Pretenders’ leader for the very first time.

“My guitar tech, David Crubly, convinced me to launch a Fender Signature Telecaster by telling me it might encourage more people to get into bands and music,” explained Hynde. “I hope that’s true and know that those who do, won’t look back.”

According to an official description, the guitar “serves the unmistakable look and feel of Hynde’s treasured ’65 Telecaster model”. The new instrument features an alder body in Faded Ice Blue Metallic Road Worn lacquer finish, vintage-style ’50s single-coil Tele pickups voiced to match Hunde’s original set as well as a 6-stainless steel barrel saddle bridge.

Justin Norvell, EVP Fender Products, said it was “a true honour” to bring the singer’s “legendary” guitar to life, adding: “Chrissie really wanted this model to be as faithful as possible to its original.”

You can watch an official demonstration video above and find further information at Fender’s official website.

The Pretenders released their latest album, ‘Hate For Sale’, last June. Speaking to NME upon its release, Chrissie Hynde addressed the project’s themes of loneliness.

“Loneliness is a big subject. People die of loneliness. It’s an epidemic,” she explained. “I’m hyper aware of it, not because I’m lonely, but I always have been. I’ve always wondered about the human condition; how we’re supposed to act, who we’re supposed to be, who we are.”