The Prodigy announce return with live tour for 2022: “This one’s for Flinty”

The Prodigy have today (March 7) announced details of a live tour for 2022 – check out the dates below.

The group will return with a run of live dates in England across July this year to coincide with the 25th anniversary of their iconic album, ‘The Fat Of The Land’.

Writing on social media, the group said: “We can’t wait to get back onstage to play our tunes for the people again. The 25th anniversary of ‘Fat Of The Land’ felt like the right time for us to step up.”

They also hinted that new music could follow too.

They wrote: “We’ll be droppin tunes from all our albums and maybe some shit u haven’t heard before.”

They concluded by saying that they are dedicating the shows to late frontman Keith Flint, adding: “This one’s for Flinty…Now let’s fuckin go!”

The Prodigy return to the stage to play a run of live dates in England during July this year, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of The Fat Of The Land.⁰

Warrior pre-sale information and full details at https://t.co/6uispvc388 Photo – @shootinginvader pic.twitter.com/lO6nLSNugp — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) March 7, 2022

👀@the_prodigy

On O2? Priority Tickets on sale 9am Wed 09 Mar & 9am Fri 11 Mar @TicketmasterUK #O2Priority pic.twitter.com/XhbAgn9qKP — O2 Academy Brixton (@O2academybrix) March 7, 2022

A ticket pre-sale starts at 9am on March 9 and the general sale begins at 9am on March 11. Click here for sign up and tickets.

The group will play gigs in Sheffield, Liverpool, Leeds, Birmingham, Newcastle and Manchester before a three-night run in Brixton, London.

The full list of tour dates can be found below:

JULY

8 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

9 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

14 – Monford Hall, Liverpool

15 – O2 Academy, Leeds

16 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

18 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

19 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

21 – London O2 Academy, Brixton

22 – London O2 Academy, Brixton

23 – London O2 Academy, Brixton

The Prodigy last week paid fresh tribute to their late frontman Keith Flint to mark the third anniversary of his death.

After they previously paid tribute to Flint in March 2021, The Prodigy once again marked the anniversary of the singer’s passing with a social media post in his honour.

Sharing a trio of images, including one of Flint on stage, The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett and Maxim wrote: “Its been three years … We miss u every single day brother, but we feel u always with and around us.

“Your Fire will never go out. Stay Punk brother. We live forever!”

Back in September, a mural honouring Flint was unveiled in Hackney in east London to mark World Suicide Prevention Day 2021.

The Crowdfunder-funded artwork was done by the street artist Akse in partnership with the music and mental wellbeing festival Headstock.

Speaking about the mural, Howlett said: “Respect to everyone for coming together to make this happen for a cause so close to us. Akse has done Keef proud.”

Headstock founder Atheer Al-Salim added: “Keith Flint was the original firestarter. He was a true trailblazer in electronic music, and I was lucky enough to see him perform with The Prodigy on a number of occasions.

“Off-stage, Keith struggled with his mental health, and he talked candidly about his ‘dark periods’. Tragically, this culminated in him taking his own life. We’ve created this mural to help remember Keith and ensure that his flame continues to burn brightly – but also to raise awareness of Shout 85258, and the incredible 24/7 text support service it provides.

“We hope that the mural will help anyone that sees it know that confidential support is just a text message away.”

For help and advice on mental health: