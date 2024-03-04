The Prodigy mark five years of Keith Flint’s death with tribute: “Unfadeable – we live forever!”

The Prodigy have paid tribute to the late Keith Flint on the fifth anniversary of his death.

The legendary frontman died on March 4, 2019 after taking his own life at the age of 49.

Five years on since his passing, The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett and Maxim have remembered their “unfadeable” bandmate.

“It’s been 5 years. We miss u so much brother,” they wrote on X/Twitter, alongside a selection of pictures of the ‘Firestarter’ vocalist. “U are always with us, right by our side, every time the energy burns, every time the beat drop, unfadeable.

“We live forever! LH & Maxim.”

ITS BEEN 5 YEARS .

WE MISS U SO MUCH BROTHER ,

U ARE ALWAYS WITH US , RIGHT BY OUR SIDE ,

EVERY TIME THE ENERGY BURNS ,

EVERY TIME THE BEAT DROPS ,

UNFADEABLE,

WE LIVE FOREVER !

LH & MAXIM X

Their fresh tribute echoed the powerful words they shared on the anniversary last year: “Your spirit living, breathing and snarling deep within the beats, bass and heart of the band, unfadable and undeniable.”

Back in 2022 The Prodigy played their first live shows since Flint’s passing, where they paid tribute to the late vocalist.

“He’s still-fucking-with us right now,” Maxim told the crowd towards the end of ‘Firestarter’ as they headlined London’s Brixton Academy. “He’s still here! Mr Flint fucking lives on in here!”

The band opened up to NME last year about life on the road with The Prodigy after the frontman’s death. “We wanted to honour our brother Keef but do it in the right way. The whole tour was epic for us. It was so emotionally charged, uplifting, sonically violent… Everything we love,” Howlett said.

As for the future, he promised that The Prodigy “is bigger than just the band: it stands for something, the people know this, we know this …. even more after playing live again. I’m energised by that and we are back in the studio writing new tunes. The prodigy will continue to ignite, uplift and destroy just as we always did.”

This year, The Prodigy will be among the first acts taking to the groundbreaking new Reading & Leeds stage The Chevron.

“For me, I wanted The Prodigy to present in a way that was different. They’re back playing live in a manner that is just awesome, and fans will just lap that up,” festival boss Melvin Benn told NME.

