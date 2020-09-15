The Prodigy update fans on new material: “Back on the beats”

The Prodigy have confirmed that they’re heading back into the studio to continue work on their first material since the death of Keith Flint.

Flint passed away on March 4, 2019 at his home in Essex, with a subsequent inquest ruling that there was not enough evidence to return a verdict of suicide or accident.

Posting on Twitter today (September 15), the group confirmed that they are continuing work on their first new material since 2018’s ‘No Tourists’ – their seventh album and the final one to feature Flint.

“Studio bizniz this month , back on the beats,” they wrote.

Responding to the latest photo, one fan wrote: “Looking forward for some new beats and an album that will be in memory of keef.”

The official update comes after the group shared a photo in 2019 of the first known sessions since Keith Flint’s death.

In a photo shared on the band’s official Twitter page, Liam Howlett was seen adjusting the settings on a piece of equipment. “Back in the studio making noise,” they captioned the image. “brand new Prodigy tunes are gonna roll , boooom #theprodigy #weliveforthebeats #weliveforever #cantstoptherock”.

In May, their ex-dancer Leeroy Thornhill also revealed that Howlett was working on a new album to honour Flint’s memory.

Tributes were also paid to Flint at the NME Awards 2020, where the late frontman was honoured in a speech by The Prodigy’s live drummer Leo Crabtree.

“On behalf of my brothers Liam and Maxim, I want to say that Keith found freedom on the stage and nowhere more so than right here at Brixton Academy,” Crabtree said.

“It’s fitting that we are remembering him here, Keith Flint: a true-stepping razor, whose life was lived to total extremes, always for the buzz. Keith Flint, the devastating performer who, with his Prodigy brothers, redefined music for a generation. Keith Flint, the punk rock anti-star whose name is tattooed into the history books forever.

“Keith Flint, utterly fearless, bringing the fire, never ever giving a fuck. To the very bitter-end, thank you.”