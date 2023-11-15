The Prodigy’s Maxim “burnt” his artwork after Keith Flint’s death

The Prodigy‘s Maxim has revealed that he destroyed a collection of artwork he’d created following the death of Keith Flint.

Flint died by suicide on March 4, 2019. He was 49 years old. A toxicology report subsequently found that he had cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system at the time of death.

READ MORE: The Prodigy announce 2023 UK tour and tell us what the future holds

Last summer, The Prodigy headed back out on the road in tribute to their late frontman and they continue to perform live. They’ll headline Isle Of Wight Festival 2024 next summer.

Advertisement

In a new interview with Metro, Maxin explained that he “painted a lot of art” at the time of Flint’s passing. “It’s another form of expression for me, just like the band and like designing my own clothes,” he said.

Maxim continued: “Over 10 years ago, I had this concept of doing some artwork with people who’d passed away at 27 and died from drug overdoses. The 27 Club – people like Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison.

“I always just tried to push the boundaries of art and because it was drug overdoses, I did these paintings with pills. After that, quite a few people started using pills in their art too.”

He added: “But it got to a point where I didn’t feel it was right – and it was probably because of Keith.

“After he died I destroyed them. I burnt them like a bonfire in the back garden.”

Advertisement

Maxim went on: “I saw people creating artwork after Keith… cashing in. I didn’t want to be any part of that and I vowed not to do musicians then.”

Opening up about the impact of Flint’s passing, Maxim said: “I can’t actually remember that time. I think I blocked it out.

“When you’re in it you can’t imagine getting through it, but here I am four-and-a-half years later. Of course, the dynamic has changed. He’s not here. We go on. But his spirit is here.”

The interview came ahead of Maxim’s new solo exhibition, which opens today (November 15) at Clarendon Fine Art in Covent Garden, London.

Meanwhile, The Prodigy are due to kick off their 2023 UK tour tomorrow (November 16). You can see the full schedule below and find any remaining tickets here.



NOVEMBER

16 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

17 – AO Arena, Manchester

18 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

20 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

21 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

23 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

24 – Alexandra Palace, London

25 – Alexandra Palace, London