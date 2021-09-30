Gina Birch of The Raincoats has shared her first-ever solo single, ‘Feminist Song’ – you can listen to it below.

The bassist and co-vocalist of Kurt Cobain‘s favourite band has released three versions of the new song – original, ambient mix and City Girl mix – which also includes her Raincoats bandmate Ana da Silva on the monotron.

You can listen to the three different versions of ‘Feminist Song’ below:

The 7-inch edition of ‘Feminist Song’ is being sold via Jack White’s Third Man Records – get it here.

The new material’s arrival follows the opening of the new Third Man Records store in London last week. White played a surprise set on a nearby rooftop to celebrate the grand opening.

The shop is the record label’s third physical outlet, with the London space – Third Man’s first outside the US – joining existing buildings in Nashville, Tennessee and Detroit, Michigan.

Located on 1 Marshall Street in Soho, London (W1F 9BA), the new store officially opened to the public last Saturday (September 25), with hundreds of people queuing around the block to get in.

White, who was in town and on hand to oversee proceedings, took to a neighbouring rooftop – owned by artist Damien Hirst – on Beak Street to deliver a performance on a balcony above a huge Third Man Records banner.

Meanwhile, White has opened up about feeling “scared and confused” if there isn’t any “struggle” in his life, touching on the musician and record label founder’s sprawling creative and business endeavours.

“It is this disease I have and I don’t know what started it, but if there is no struggle involved in my life I get scared and confused,” White said while speaking to The Times last weekend about the opening of the London branch of Third Man Records.