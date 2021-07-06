The Ransom Collective’s Leah Halili shares new solo single ‘Fourth Of July’

Leah Halili, the bassist and vocalist of Filipino indie folk outfit The Ransom Collective, has dropped her debut solo single, ‘Fourth Of July’.

The track arrived on streaming platforms on – when else – Sunday (July 4). The recording also features Oh, Flamingo!’s Pat Sarabia on drums, acclaimed sessionist John Apura on guitars, and Princess Ybanez on strings.

Listen to ‘Fourth Of July’ below.

‘Fourth Of July’, written by Halili and acclaimed songwriter Carlos Castaño, features bright string arrangements, floaty keys, and punchy percussions.

Thematically, the song tells the tale of a serendipitous meeting between two people who form an instant connection. However, Halili further explains in a press release that the track is also “an ode to the immediate but unexpected thrill, the magic that only music can legibly explain”.

“I want my listeners to feel the warmth of the song through its lyrics and overall sound. I hope they get to smile again, just by hearing the track,” she added. ‘Fourth Of July’ also serves as the first track of Halili’s upcoming EP, which is currently in the works. A release date for the project has yet to be announced.

The release of Halili’s solo material follows that of The Ransom Collective bandmate Lili (Lily Gonzalez). In early June, the keyboardist released her second single entitled ‘Till Then’.

The Ransom Collective have yet to release new material since their 2019 single ‘I Don’t Care’ The band has one studio album to date – 2017’s ‘Traces’.