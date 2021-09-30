The Ransom Collective’s Lili duets with Oh, Flamingo!’s Howard Luistro on ‘You Took My Heart’

Filipino singer-songwriter Lili – aka Lily Gonzales of indie folk outfit The Ransom Collective – has released her latest solo single, ‘You Took My Heart’.

The breezy single – released today (September 30) – is a duet with Oh, Flamingo! singer Howard Luistro that follows the narrative of two friends who fall in love with each other.

Listen to Lili’s ‘You Took My Heart’ featuring Howard Luistro below.

‘You Took My Heart’ serves as the fifth single from Lili’s upcoming debut album, ‘Sunchild’. The album was initially scheduled for release in August, but was postponed to October. A specific release date has not been announced.

‘Sunchild’ will feature previously released singles ‘Summer’, ‘Till Then’, ‘By The Sea’ and ‘Sail Away’.

Lili is not the only Ransom Collective member to release solo music this year. In July, bassist Leah Halili shared the solo track ‘Fourth Of July’. The song was the first taste of her upcoming EP, which has yet to receive a release date. That same month, violinist Muri also shared the solo song ‘Thunder’.

The Ransom Collective have yet to release new material since their 2019 single ‘I Don’t Care’. The six-piece band have one studio album to date, 2017’s ‘Traces’.