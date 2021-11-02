The Ransom Collective’s Lili releases debut solo album, ‘Sunchild’

Filipino singer-songwriter Lili – aka Lily Gonzales of indie folk outfit The Ransom Collective – has released her debut solo album entitled ‘Sunchild’.

The 12-track record was released on major streaming platforms last Thursday (October 28), and, per an ABS-CBN report, was inspired by the musician’s stay in Rote, Indonesia during the pandemic.

Listen to ‘Sunchild’ below.

“My album is a reflection of my most natural state at this moment in time. I made no intention to sound anything but myself and it means a lot to mean that I was able to express myself in that way, as I’ve been wanting to do so for so long,” she said to ABS-CBN.

In an Instagram post ahead of the release, Lili wrote: “Since I never had the time to pursue my own music before, once I finally poured myself into it, it happened so fast. It was effortless to write so many songs in such a short amount of time that I think the music was always in me.”

‘Sunchild’ features previously released singles ‘You Took My Heart’, ‘Till Then’, ‘By The Sea’ and ‘Sail Away’.

Lili is one of three Ransom Collective members to release solo music this year. In July, bassist Leah Halili shared the solo track ‘Fourth Of July’ from her upcoming EP, which has yet to receive a release date. That same month, violinist Muri also shared the solo song ‘Thunder’.

The Ransom Collective have yet to release new material as a group since their 2019 single ‘I Don’t Care’.