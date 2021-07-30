The Ransom Collective’s Muri breaks free from self-limitations in solo track ‘Thunder’

Muri, the violinist of Filipino indie folk band The Ransom Collective, has released her debut solo track, ‘Thunder’.

The artist dropped the single today (July 30) on all major streaming platforms. According to a press release, ‘Thunder’ is about the struggles with the voices in one’s head, misaligned realities and learning to break free from self-limitations.

‘Thunder’ was written by Muri – real name Muriel Gonzalez – and recorded with Oh! Flamingo’s Pat Sarabia (drums), Riot Logic’s RJ Pineda (piano/keys) and producer Allan Dela Merced aka LUSTBASS. The track highlights Muri’s soothing voice, memorable violin phrases and dynamic song arrangement.

Listen to ‘Thunder’ below.

‘Thunder’ serves as the first of four singles from Muri’s upcoming debut EP, ‘Somewhere-in-Between’. The project is inspired by her experience in being away from home to study abroad, where she found herself in the middle of transitions, setbacks and strange world circumstances. Each track will be released as singles prior to the record’s launch in the last quarter of 2021.

Muri is the third member of The Ransom Collective to release solo music this year. Muri’s sister and the band’s keyboardist Lili dropped the singles ‘Summer’, ‘Till Then’ and ‘By The Sea’, which are set to appear on her EP ‘Sunchild’. Meanwhile, bassist Leah Halili also debuted as a soloist with the song ‘Fourth Of July’.