The Ridleys’ Benny Manaligod drops new solo single ‘Street Where U Grew Up’

The Ridleys frontman Benny Manaligod has released new solo single ‘Street Where U Grew Up’.

The self-written track, out today (October 15) on all major streaming platforms, is about nostalgia and the rekindling of an old bond. The singer sings about a sentimental meeting in the chorus: “We could talk about the old days when we were figuring out / How the hell our parents made it through when they were young like us / Then you could take me back to the street where you grew up / Tell me all about you”.

The artist worked with producer Darla Baltazar for this project. He also enlisted fellow musicians Nina Sengson and Haniel De Guzman to play electric guitar and bass, respectively.

The track is the first single from Manaligod’s upcoming solo EP ‘Old Friends in the City’, slated for release in November. The artist has also revealed that a second single will come out “very, very soon”.

Prior to the launch of ‘Street Where U Grew Up’, the singer-songwriter collaborated with Martti Franca for the track ‘The Last/The First’ last March.

Manaligod is the vocalist of alternative-folk quartet The Ridleys, who also include members Jan de Vera (guitar), Joric Canlas (bass) and Bryant Ayes (drums).

They released their EPs ‘Aphrodite EP’ in 2016 and ‘From Morning Light/’Til Break of Dawn’ in 2017, before dropping their first full-length album ‘Reflections on Moonlight and Poetry’ in 2019. Their latest project is the single ‘Looking For’, released last year.