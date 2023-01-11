The Rills “cry while dancing” on new single ‘Falling Apart’

The Rills have shared their first new music of 2023, a new single titled ‘Falling Apart’.

The track, released yesterday (January 10), follows on from the band’s two singles released after their debut EP ‘Do It Differently’ dropped last May: September’s ‘Spit Me Out’ and October’s ‘Landslide’. Both songs, along with ‘Falling Apart’, will be included on The Rills’ second EP, ‘After Taste’, which is set for release next month on February 24.

Listen to ‘Falling Apart’ below:

Advertisement

In a press statement, the trio said that their new song is intended to “[take] you on a journey through a hopeless chaos of love”.

“It goes beyond a relationship’s horizon, the point of no return,” they said. “Everyone

involved is getting sucked in and spat out.”

In a post to their social media, the band also described ‘Falling Apart’ as “the most crying while you’re dancing tune we’ve ever written”.

“To those who had a shitty 2022, those who are feeling less than optimistic about the new year and anyone who’s ever been through a break-up that you never thought you’d recover from, this one’s for you,” they wrote.

To promote the single and the upcoming EP, The Rills will spend a week playing shows at small venues across the UK as part of Independent Venue Week. The full list of dates can be found below.

The Rills’ ‘Independent Venue Week’ tour dates are:

Advertisement

JANUARY

Monday 30 – Falmouth, Cornish Bank

Tuesday 31 – Swansea, The Bunkhouse

FEBRUARY

Wednesday 1 – Bedford, Esquires

Thursday 2 – Oxford, The Bullingdon

Friday 3 – York, Fulford Arms

Saturday 4 – Blackpool, Bootleg Social