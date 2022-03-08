Listen to The Rills’ defiant new single ‘World Leader’

The Rills have shared their new single ‘World Leader’ – you can hear the track below.

The song is taken from the Lincoln trio’s forthcoming new EP ‘Do It Differently’, which is set for release via Nice Swan Records on May 6 and can be pre-ordered here.

The Rills, who were part of the NME 100 earlier this year, have previewed the EP this week by releasing ‘World Leader’, which frontman Mitch Spencer says is “an ironic bashing of modern politics”.

“It’s a stab at our modern political figures, the way we digest media and the way voters express their views online,” he added of the track. You can hear The Rills’ ‘World Leader’ below.

The Rills will tour in support of ‘Do It Differently’ later this year, with dates already booked at The Great Escape festival in Brighton and Warrington’s Neighbourhood Weekender. Further gigs are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

You can see The Rills’ upcoming tour dates below.

May

6 – The Road to TGE, Glasgow

12-14 – The Great Escape, Brighton

29 – Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington

June

4 – Sonic Wave, Birmingham

11 – Golden Touch Festival Portsmouth

July

9 – Right to Roam Bolton

August

24 – Nice Swan Showcase, Paris

Speaking to NME back in November, Spencer said of The Rills’ main influences: “Our biggest inspirations are Arctic Monkeys from the North and Libertines from the South.

“We’ve always been in that middle ground. We’re not that mod, Northern Oasis-inspired band, but we’re also not a super trendy south London post-punk band – we’re a blend of them both through the funnel of contemporary music.”