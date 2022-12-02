The Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary honoured with new Royal Mint coin

The Royal Mint has announced a new collectable coin celebrating The Rolling Stones, in honour of their 60th anniversary.

The coin is the fifth in The Royal Mint’s ‘Music Legends’ series, following designs that have honoured Queen, Elton John, David Bowie, and The Who.

The £5 coin, designed by Hannah Phizacklea, features a silhouette illustration of the band mid-performance, along with their name written in their classic 1973 font. In addition, it is the last coin of the year to be released with the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement about the new coin, the band said: “We are delighted to be honoured by way of an official UK coin. Even more significant that the release coincides with our 60th anniversary”.

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Collector Services at The Royal Mint added: “Our Music Legends series is creating a new generation of coin collectors, and we are delighted to honour The Rolling Stones’ musical achievements with this new collectable coin. We hope this provides a fitting tribute to the band’s sixty years of rock and roll music for their millions of fans across the globe.

“With a list of hits that includes eight UK Number One singles, thirteen UK Number One albums, and countless hits internationally, The Rolling Stones are UK rock legends, and we anticipate this coin being incredibly sought-after by coin collectors and music lovers alike.”

The Rolling Stones coin is available as limited-edition precious metal proof editions as well as a Brilliant Uncirculated edition. The full collection can be viewed here.

In other news, The Rolling Stones recently announced a new live album and accompanying concert film DVD, entitled ‘GRRR Live!’.

The show, which took place in December 2012 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was originally broadcast as the pay-per-view event The Rolling Stones: One More Shot. It has now been re-mixed and re-edited for a new release, which will come as a triple-album vinyl and a double-album CD. ‘GRRR Live!’ will also be released on both DVD and Blu-Ray.

The show was notable for its long list of special guests, including Lady Gaga who joined the band on-stage to duet with Mick Jagger on ‘Gimme Shelter’, and John Mayer and Gary Clark, Jr. who guested on ‘Going Down’.