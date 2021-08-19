The Rolling Stones announce 40th anniversary reissue of ‘Tattoo You’ featuring unreleased tracks

The Rolling Stones have announced plans to release a 40th anniversary edition of their 1981 album ‘Tattoo You’, featuring a number of previously unreleased tracks.

The newly remastered and expanded reissue is set to arrive on October 22, and will include nine extra songs as part of a ‘Lost & Found: Rarities’ disc, recorded during the same era as the original 11-track album.

Among the archived tracks is ‘Living In The Heart Of Love’, a quintessential Stones rock work-out; a “killer version” of ‘Shame, Shame, Shame’, first recorded in 1963 by one of the band’s blues heroes, Jimmy Reed; their reading of Dobie Gray’s ‘Drift Away’; and a reggae-tinged version of ‘Start Me Up’.

The 40th anniversary edition of ‘Tattoo You’ – originally released on August 24, 1981 – will also come with ‘Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982’, a 26-track live album from the band’s London show in June of that year on the ‘Tattoo You’ tour.

The Wembley show includes covers of the Temptations’ ‘Just My Imagination’, Eddie Cochran’s ‘Twenty Flight Rock’, the Miracles’ ‘Going To A Go Go’ and more. It also features early live airings for tracks from the then-new ‘Tattoo You’, such as ‘Start Me Up’, ‘Neighbours’, ‘Little T&A’ and ‘Hang Fire’.

TATTOO YOU — 40TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION 🖤

A whole new experience…9 new unheard tracks (including ‘Living In The Heart Of Love’ you can hear now) alongside an all-new 2021 remaster of the album & Stones infamous Wembley Stadium ‘82 live show. Pre-order: https://t.co/DjBFbf0Oao pic.twitter.com/fXiJ5TmNGG — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 19, 2021

The 40th anniversary reissue of ‘Tattoo You’ will be released as a multi-format album on October 22. You can see the tracklists below and pre-order it here.

4CD Super Deluxe Boxset

Includes 4 x CDS (CD1 – Remastered Album, CD2 – Bonus 9 Tracks + CD 3 & 4 – ‘Still Life’ (Wembley Stadium Concert 1982) + Keith Richards Picture Disc + 124 Page Book featuring over 200 rare photos from recording sessions & world tour + interviews with producer Chris Kimsey & photographer Hubert Kretzschmar + Lenticular Art

CD 3 & CD 4 – ‘Still Life’ (Wembley Stadium Concert 1982)

1. ‘Under My Thumb’

2. ‘When The Whip Comes Down’

3. ‘Let’s Spend The Night Together’

4. ‘Shattered’

5. ‘Neighbours’

6. ‘Black Limousine’

7. ‘Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)’

8. ‘Twenty Flight Rock’

9. ‘Going To A Go Go’

10. ‘Chantilly Lace’

11. ‘Let Me Go’

12. ‘Time Is On My Side’

13. ‘Beast Of Burden’

14. ‘Let It Bleed’

1. ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’

2. ‘Band Introductions’

3. ‘Little T&A’

4. ‘Tumbling Dice’

5. ‘She’s So Cold’

6. ‘Hang Fire’

7. ‘Miss You’

8. ‘Honky Tonk Women’

9. ‘Brown Sugar’

10. ‘Start Me Up’

11. ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’

12. ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’

5LP Super Deluxe Boxset

Includes 5 x 180g Heavyweight Vinyl. (LP1 Brand New 2021 Remaster of Tattoo You, LP2 Lost & Found: 9 Previously Unreleased Tracks, LP3, 4 & 5 “Still Life” Live At Wembley Stadium 1982) + 124 page hardback book featuring over 200 rare photos from recording sessions & world tour + interviews with producer Chris Kimsey & photographer Hubert Kretzschmar + Lenticular Art

Side A

1. ‘Start Me Up’ – Remastered 2021

2. ‘Hang Fire’ – Remastered 2021

3. ‘Slave’ – Remastered 2021

4. ‘Little T&A’ – Remastered 2021

5. ‘Black Limousine’ – Remastered 2021

6. ‘Neighbours’ – Remastered 2021

Side B

7. ‘Worried About You’ – Remastered 2021

8. ‘Tops’ – Remastered 2021

9. ‘Heaven’ – Remastered 2021

10. ‘No Use In Crying’ – Remastered 2021

11. ‘Waiting On A Friend’ – Remastered 2021

Side C

1. ‘Living In The Heart Of Love’

2. ‘Fiji Jim’

3. ‘Troubles A’ Comin’

4. ‘Shame Shame Shame’

5. ‘Drift Away’

Side D

6. ‘It’s A Lie’

7. ‘Come To The Ball’

8. ‘Fast Talking Slow Walking’

9. ‘Start Me Up’ (Early Version)

Side E

1. ‘Under My Thumb’

2. ‘When The Whip Comes Down’

3. ‘Let’s Spend The Night Together’

4. ‘Shattered’

5. ‘Neighbours’

Side F

6. ‘Black Limousine’

7. ‘Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)’

8. ‘Twenty Flight Rock’

9. ‘Going To A Go Go’

Side G

1. ‘Chantilly Lace’

2. ‘Let Me Go’

3. ‘Time Is On My Side’

4. ‘Beast Of Burden’

Side H

5. ‘Let It Bleed’

6. ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’

7. ‘Band Introductions’

8. ‘Little T&A’

Side J

1. ‘Tumbling Dice’

2. ‘She’s So Cold’

3. ‘Hang Fire’

4. ‘Miss You’

5. ‘Honky Tonk Women’

Side K

6. ‘Brown Sugar’

7. ‘Start Me Up’

8. ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’

9. ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’

The Rolling Stones are set to embark on their rescheduled ‘No Filter’ tour in September, with live dates in the US running through to November.

Members of the legendary band recently showed their support for drummer Charlie Watts after he pulled out of the tour to “rest and recuperate” following a medical procedure.