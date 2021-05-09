The Rolling Stones have announced they are releasing their Copacabana Beach concert in full for the first time.

The band’s historic performance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil took place in front of the Copacabana Palace Hotel on February 8, 2006. With 1.5 million people in attendance, it’s one of the biggest free concerts in music history.

Now, the Stones are releasing the concert as a film for the first time, remixed, re-edited, and remastered. A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach is set to arrive on July 9 on multiple formats, including DVD+2CD, SD BD+2CD, 2DVD+2CD Deluxe, 3LP (pressed on blue, yellow, and green vinyl), 3LP pressed on clear vinyl (exclusive to Sound Of Vinyl) and digital.

Advertisement

Released in conjunction with Mercury Studios, the band will release an early taste of the concert with a five-song digital EP. Due out May 28, it will include ‘Sympathy For The Devil’, ‘Wild Horses’, ‘You Got Me Rocking’, ‘Happy’ and ‘Rough Justice’.

Four of the five songs were recorded during the Copacabana Beach show, but the fifth – ‘Rough Justice’ – is from the band’s 2005 Salt Lake City concert video available in the Deluxe Edition.

In addition a 5 track digital EP will be released on May 28th and as part of the first Record Store Day drops, a limited edition 10” picture disc will be out on June 12th – featuring Rain Fall Down (Live on Copacabana Beach) and Rough Justice (Live in Salt Lake City) 🎸 — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) May 7, 2021

In addition, Mercury Studios will release The Rolling Stones’ ‘Rain Fall Down (Live On Copacabana Beach) / Rough Justice (Live In Salt Lake City)’, a limited edition 10″ picture disc that will arrive as part of the first Record Store Day drops on June 12.

See the tracklisting for ‘A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach’ below:

01. ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’

02. ‘It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)’

03. ‘You Got Me Rocking’

04. ‘Tumbling Dice’

05. ‘Oh No, Not You Again’

06. ‘Wild Horses’

07. ‘Rain Fall Down’

08. ‘Midnight Rambler’

09. ‘Night Time Is The Right Time’

10. ‘This Place Is Empty’

11. ‘Happy’

12. ‘Miss You’

13. ‘Rough Justice’

14. ‘Get Off My Cloud’

15. ‘Honky Tonk Women’

16. ‘Sympathy For The Devil’

17. ‘Start Me Up’

18. ‘Brown Sugar’

19. ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’

20. ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’

Advertisement

Salt Lake City (Bonus Show – Deluxe Versions Only)

01. ‘Start Me Up’

02. ‘You Got Me Rocking’

03. ‘She’s So Cold’

04. ‘Tumbling Dice’

05. ‘Rain Fall Down’

06. ‘It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)’

07. ‘Wild Horses’

08. ‘All Down The Line’

09. ‘Night Time Is The Right Time’

10. ‘Slipping Away’

11. ‘Infamy’

12. ‘Miss You’

13. ‘Rough Justice’

14. ‘Get Off Of My Cloud’

15. ‘Honky Tonk Women’

16. ‘Sympathy For The Devil’

17. ‘Brown Sugar’

18. ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’

19. ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’

20. ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones‘ Ronnie Wood has revealed that he battled cancer for a second time during the coronavirus lockdown.

The guitar icon was diagnosed with rare and aggressive small-cell cancer, but he has now been given the all-clear.