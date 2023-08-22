The Rolling Stones appear to announce new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ in local newspaper

The Rolling Stones appear to have announced their new album in a local newspaper.

A recent advert for Hackney Diamonds appeared in the Hackney Gazette, a company which markets itself as “specialists in glass repair”.

But upon closer inspection, several clues point to the fact it could actually be The Rolling Stones’ new album.

Firstly in the title their iconic tongue logo is used to dot the i in the brand name Diamonds.

In the advert’s body text, there are several references to their hits including ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’, ‘Gimme Shelter’ and ‘Shattered’.

The font used for Hackney Diamonds is also the same as the one used on their 1978 album ‘Some Girls’ and the ad also says established in 1962, the same year that band formed.

The link to their website also allows users to register their interest but the conditions list Universal Music Group, which handles The Rolling Stones’ back catalogue.

NME has contacted a spokesperson for the band for comment.

Meanwhile, frontman Mick Jagger recently celebrated his 80th birthday with Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Nile Rodgers all offering their best wishes.

Richards took to Instagram to share a video of himself playing the piano and wishing the frontman a happy 80th. “Long may we keep saying this to each other, Happy birthday Mick have another good-in and give me a call and let me know what it’s like,” Richards said in his video.

Ronnie Wood took to Twitter to share a compilation of photos of him and Jagger throughout the years with a caption that read: “Happy 80th birthday.”

Jagger took to his official social media accounts to post a photo of himself in red suit taken by photographer Mark Seliger with a caption that read: “Thanks so much for all your lovely comments and birthday wishes!”