The Rolling Stones confirm new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ and share single ‘Angry’

The Rolling Stones have officially announced their new album, ‘Hackney Diamonds’ and shared details of new single ‘Angry’.

The veteran rockers’ 24th record, was confirmed in a press release to be their first of original music since 2005’s ‘A Bigger Bang’, earlier this week.

Band members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood have now spoken about the new record, which was produced by Andrew Watt, on a livestream hosted from the Hackney Empire this afternoon (September 6) with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host, Jimmy Fallon.

Early on during the event, Jagger joked that their very first press conference was in the early ’60 when they invited a NME journalist and Melody Maker writer to a pub in Denmark Street, buying them both a pint and handing them their album to “mixed reviews”.

Revealing the new album, Mick Jagger said: “We’re here to present our new single which is called ‘Angry’ and the new video. Our new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ also comes out on October 20.”

You can view the video, which features Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney, below.

Speaking about the call up for the video, Sweeney told Fallon: “I freaked out, called my family, and brought my mum. This is the biggest thing ever.”

She added: “I didn’t know it would be the first single… it’s stuck in my head.”

Jagger later said of the album: “I don’t want to be big-headed but we wouldn’t have put this album out if we hadn’t really liked it. We said we had to make a record we really love ourselves. We are quite pleased with it, we are not big-headed about it, but we hope you all like it.”

He also confirmed the new record has 12 tracks with two written by former drummer Charlie Watts, and the band began working on the new songs at the end of 2022, with the aim of getting the album wrapped up by mid-2023.

“It is fun, it is where a band can come together, playing live is the other Holy Grail, but to record is where the guys can come together and pass around ideas without any interference. It’s a great place for a band to work it all out,” Richards, who fronts the track ‘Tell Me Straight’, added.

‘Hackney Diamonds’ was recorded in various locations including Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, London’s Metropolis Studios, Sanctuary Studios in the Bahamas, Electric Lady Studios and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, in New York.

You can view the broadcast again below.

Last month it seemed that the new record had been announced via a cryptic advert in a local newspaper, while last week the band teased a worldwide “Hackney Diamonds” announcement with an augmented reality video clip and website.

They also teased a snippet of their new single, ‘Angry’, via a website called dontgetangrywithme.com.

“Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube,” The Rolling Stones said in a statement about the event.

The Stones’ last album was a blues covers LP, ‘Blue & Lonesome‘ (2016).

Meanwhile, frontman Mick Jagger recently celebrated his 80th birthday with Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Nile Rodgers all offering their best wishes.

The full tracklisting for ‘Hackney Diamonds’ is:

‘Angry’

‘Get Close’

‘Depending On You’

‘Bite My Head Off’

‘Whole Wide World’

‘Dreamy Skies’

‘Mess It Up’

‘Live By The Sword’

‘Driving Me Too Hard’

‘Tell Me Straight

‘Sweet Sound Of Heaven’

‘Rolling Stone Blues’

‘Hackney Diamonds’ will be released across a number of formats including a special limited RS No.9 Carnaby Red vinyl, available exclusively to pre-order direct from the flagship store from today. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here.