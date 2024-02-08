The Rolling Stones have “cut back” on backstage rider requests

The Rolling Stones have shared that they have “cut back” on their backstage rider requests.

Bassist Darryl Jones revealed that the iconic band no longer have big asks for their backstage area such as gigantic gaming rooms but did say that they do keep plenty of food around including guitarist Keith Richards’ favourite dish, shepherd’s pie.

“They would make a room out of curtains and things. We had the banks of video racing games, where you sit, that was around for a while. They kinda cut back on that stuff now. Keith still has what he loves, shepherd’s pie. There’s so much food backstage, me and the keyboard player have our own rider,” said Jones (per Music News).

Elsewhere, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich revealed that they were once told not to look at Stones’ frontman Mick Jagger while being special guests at two of the Stones’ gigs at Oracle Park in San Francisco in 2005

Appearing as a guest on an episode of Club Random with Bill Maher last year, Ulrich said: “So we’re sitting backstage, and – and this is in no way a judgment on the Stones, this is really more about us – at one point a personal assistant or whatever comes and says, ‘Mick Jagger’s gonna walk through here in a couple minutes, he’s going over to his private gym in his truck, and he’s going to warm up before the show. When he walks through here, please don’t make eye contact with him or talk to him.'”

The drummer was heartbroken he wasn’t able to speak to Jagger and revealed that they were only allowed a photo opportunity with the band before going on stage.

“I had dreams, like, I thought, we’re gonna play with The Rolling Stones and you know where I’m gonna spend my whole time, is in Keith Richards hotel room, sitting at one of those legendary parties ’til nine o’clock in the morning: I’ll be the last one to leave! It wasn’t exactly like that,” he added.

In other news, the Rolling Stones are set to kick off their 2024 ‘Hackney Diamonds‘ tour later this year. The tour will see Jagger, Richards and Ronnie Wood visit 16 cities across the United States and Canada.

Tickets for the can be purchased on the Rolling Stones’ official website.

The Rolling Stones’ 2024 ‘Hackney Diamonds’ US tour dates are:

APRIL 2024

28 – Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium

MAY 2024

02 – New Orleans, Louisiana, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

07 – Glendale, Arizona, State Farm Stadium

11 – Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Stadium

15 – Seattle, Washington, Lumen Field

23 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, Metlife Stadium

26 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, Metlife Stadium

30 – Foxboro, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium

They are also set to play at this year’s edition of New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside Foo Fighters and Neil Young and Crazy Horse and more.