The Rolling Stones have “plenty more material”, promise to make albums until they “drop”

The Rolling Stones‘ Keith Richards has revealed that the band have “plenty more material” and will keep making albums until they “drop”.

While speaking to SiriusXM NPR (per Music News), Richards said: “There’s plenty more stuff left over from ‘Hackney Diamonds’ to work on. There’ll always be another one until we drop.”

He continued: “We can put our feet up for a little bit, but you know. You’re into this thing all the way. This is what we do. We’ve gotta see this Rolling Stones through.”

During the interview, Richards also shared that he has no plans to stop performing because he still “loves it”, adding: “It keeps me on my toes and keeps my fingers moving. And I’m still finding different ways of playing things. Even though you’re getting to be around 80, believe me, it don’t stop.”

The iconic rock band recently released their 24th LP ‘Hackney Diamonds’, their first album in 18 years, which earned the Number One spot on the UK charts and the Number Two spot on the Billboard Top Rock charts upon its release.

In a four-star review of the album, NME described the project as “an absolute barnstormer” that is “very enjoyable”.

It added: “If ‘Hackney Diamonds’ does round off the most successful career in rock music ever, it wouldn’t be a bad place to leave it. A natural end, but definitely not a normal one.”

Elsewhere, the Stone’s guitarist Ronnie Wood spoke to NME about ‘Hackney Diamonds’ and mentioned a second song that features sir Paul McCartney that the band is holding on to.

“He actually played on two tracks, one which we’ve got up our sleeve for, you know, more music to come because we cut about 23 songs and we only picked the first 12,” Wood told NME.

In other news, The Rolling Stones have recently become the first act with Top 10 albums in each decade since the ’60s.

Their latest album entered the Billboard 200 chart at Number Three on October 31, extending the band’s record as the artist with the most top 10 albums of all time, with 38 in total.

The band also played a surprise intimate show in New York with Lady Gaga at the 650-capacity Racket venue in Chelsea. Mick Jagger introduced the pop icon for an encore performance of ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’.