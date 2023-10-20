The Rolling Stones perform with Lady Gaga at surprise New York show

The Rolling Stones performed with Lady Gaga at a surprise intimate show in New York last night (October 19) – check out footage and see the setlist below.

The legendary band played a seven-song set at the 650-capacity Racket venue, which is located in Chelsea, NYC, to mark the release of their 24th studio album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ (out today, October 20).

For the encore, Mick Jagger introduced Gaga to assist on the live debut of their recent collaborative single ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’. The Stones also played their 2023 track ‘Angry’ for the first time, as well as ‘Whole Wide World’ and ‘Bite My Head Off’ from their long-awaited new record.

Advertisement

Jagger and co. opened the show earlier with their 1978 track ‘Shattered’ before treating the crowd to ‘Tumbling Dice’ (1972) and an outing of their 1968 classic single ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’.

You can watch a selection of fan-shot videos from the set here:

Lady Gaga é uma feiticeira no palco… uma entidade ✨️🎸 Gaga e Rolling stones pic.twitter.com/SoXZSzJLkn — Filho preferido da Joan Crawford (@joeslley_rocha) October 20, 2023

Lady Gaga e Mick Jagger ✨️🎸 pic.twitter.com/vBXzdeGaPh — Filho preferido da Joan Crawford (@joeslley_rocha) October 20, 2023

O duelo entre eles…✨️🎸 Lady Gaga e Rolling Stones pic.twitter.com/VbcQUIDolD — Filho preferido da Joan Crawford (@joeslley_rocha) October 20, 2023

Advertisement

The Rolling Stones played:

‘Shattered’

‘Angry’ (live debut)

‘Whole Wide World’ (live debut)

‘Tumbling Dice’

‘Bite My Head Off’ (live debut)

‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’

Encore:

‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’ (with Lady Gaga) (live debut)

Per a press release, last night’s concert was attended by a host of famous faces including Elvis Costello, Daniel Craig, Jimmy Fallon, Chris Rock and Questlove.

In a four-star review of ‘Hackney Diamonds’, the Stones’ first album in 18 years, NME described the project as “an absolute barnstormer” that is “very enjoyable”.

It added: “…If ‘Hackney Diamonds’ does round off the most successful career in rock music ever, it wouldn’t be a bad place to leave it. A natural end, but definitely not a normal one.”

During a new interview with NME, guitarist Ronnie Wood said the Stones would be heading into rehearsals to see how the songs on the LP “translate live”.

He also hinted at an upcoming US tour, explaining: “We’ve got a lot of gigs left undone because of the pandemic and all that. So we’ve got to go back and settle the score in America.”

Wood was then asked whether the Stones could make a return to Glastonbury Festival in the future.

“Me, I’d love it. I think it’s a must,” he responded. “If not next year, then… If not the Stones then the Faces. It’ll be me, Rod [Stewart] and [drummer] Kenney [Jones]. That’s not out of the question, you know. I know they want to do it…”

You can watch NME‘s full video interview with Wood above.

Meanwhile, Jagger recently confirmed that The Rolling Stones were already at work on their next full-length album.