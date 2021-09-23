The Rolling Stones release music video for ‘Living in the Heart of Love’, dedicated to Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones have dedicated the music video for ‘Living in the Heart of Love’ to their late drummer, Charlie Watts.

The song was recorded during the session for 1981’s ‘Tattoo You’ but not included on its official tracklist. The accompanying clip features actresses Marguerite Thiam and Nailia Harzoune enjoying a night of debauchery in Paris: skipping out on a bar tab, dancing in clubs and sharing a passionate kiss.

Classic Stones clips from the 1981 ‘Tattoo You’ era feature throughout the montage, with many of the shots featuring the late Watts, ending with the words “Charlie Is My Darling”, the title of the band’s 1966 concert film. Watch the poignant video below:

Originally released in August 1981, the band announced an upcoming reissue of ‘Tattoo You’ to mark the 40th anniversary release of the album. ‘Living in the Heart of Love’ is among a number of previously unreleased tracks that will feature on the collection when it is released on October 22.

Watts, who performed with the band for 58 years, died on August 24, aged 80. Earlier this week, The Rolling Stones’ first show of the year was dedicated to their bandmate.

During the show, Mick Jagger addressed the crowd, saying: “It’s a bit of a poignant night for us because it’s the first tour we’ve done in 59 years without our lovely Charlie Watts.” The band also released a tribute video to Watts in the days following his death.

On the occasion of his death, tributes to Watts poured in from the music community, the likes of Nick Cave, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam and Sir Paul McCartney among others, paying their respects to the musician.