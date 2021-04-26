The Rolling Stones‘ Ronnie Wood has revealed that he battled cancer for a second time during the coronavirus lockdown.

The guitar icon was diagnosed with rare and aggressive small-cell cancer, but he has now been given the all-clear.

It was the second time that he had fought the disease after he previously beat lung cancer in 2018.

“I’ve had cancer two different ways now,” Ronnie told The Sun.

“I had lung cancer in 2017 and I had small-cell more recently that I fought in the last lockdown.”

Small-cell cancer is often found in the lung, but it can also affect the prostate, pancreas, bladder or lymph nodes.

Opening up on his latest experience of cancer, Wood explained that working on paintings of his wife Sally and their four-year-old twins kept his spirits up.

He also believes that staying sober for a decade and the concept of a “higher power” helped him through his latest fight.

“When you hand the outcome over to your higher power, that is a magic thing,” he said.

“That brings you back to the (AA and NA’s) Serenity Prayer: ‘Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change’. That’s incredible. What will be will be, it’s nothing to do with me.

“All I can do is stay positive in my attitude, be strong and fight it, and the rest is up to my higher power.”

Ronnie previously admitted that it “could have been curtains” after his 2017 diagnosis, when he underwent a five-hour operation to have part of his lung removed.

Meanwhile, Ronnie was recently awarded the freedom of the City of London.

The Rolling Stones guitarist confirmed the award in a handwritten note that he shared on his website earlier this month.

He also teamed up with Imelda May and Noel Gallagher back in January for the single ‘Just One Kiss’.