The Roots announce deluxe reissue of second album ‘Do You Want More?!!!??!’

The Roots have announced that they’re gearing up to reissue their acclaimed second album, ‘Do You Want More?!!!??!’.

The deluxe re-release of the 1995 LP boasts multiple unreleased tracks, remixes, and alternate versions of songs, including a “Street Mix” version of ‘Silent Treatment’, which you can listen to below.

The updated version of the much celebrated rap-jazz album includes four other remixes of ‘Silent Treatment’ which have never before been released digitally; two of these were done by The Roots’ own Questlove and Black Thought.

Among the reissue’s many unreleased tracks are ‘The Ultimate (Original ’94 Version)’, ‘In Your Dreams Kid (I’m Every MC)’, and ‘Pffat Time’. It also features never-before-heard songs ‘It’s Coming’ and ‘Swept Away (Original Draft)’.

Due out March 12, the deluxe edition of ‘Do You Want More?!!!??!’ will be available digitally and in three-LP and four-LP formats. All versions come with a 24-page booklet about the original record.

‘Do You Want More?!!!??!’ deluxe reissue tracklist:

Side A

01. ‘Intro / There’s Something Goin’ On’

02. ‘Proceed’

03. ‘Distortion To Static’

04. ‘Mellow My Man’

05. ‘I Remain Calm’

Side B

01. ‘Datskat’

02. ‘Lazy Afternoon’

03. ‘? vs. Rahzel’

04. ‘Do You Want More?!!!??!’

Side C

01. ‘What Goes On Pt. 7’

02. ‘Essaywhuman?!!!??!’

03. ‘Swept Away’

04. ‘You Ain’t Fly’

Side D

01. ‘Silent Treatment’

02. ‘The Lesson Pt. 1’

03. ‘The Unlocking’

Bonus Tracks

Side E

01. ‘Proceed II’ Feat. Roy Ayers

02. ‘Proceed III’ *

03. ‘Proceed IV (AJ Shine Mix)’ *

04. ‘Proceed V (Beatminerz Mix)’ *

05. ‘Silent Treatment (Kelo’s Remix)’ *

Side F

01. ‘Silent Treatment (Beatminerz Remix)’ *

02. ‘Silent Treatment (Black Thought’s 87 You And Yours Mix)’ *

03. ‘Silent Treatment (Question’s Mix)’ *

04. ‘Silent Treatment (Street Mix)’ *

Side G

01. ‘In Your Dreams Kid (I’m Every MC)’ – unreleased

02. ‘The Ultimate (Original ’94 Version)’ – unreleased

03. ‘……(dot dot dot…on & on)’ – unreleased

04. ‘Pffat Time’ – *

Side H

01. ‘Swept Away (Original Draft)’ – unreleased

02. ‘It’s Coming’

03. ‘Lazy Afternoon (Alternate Version)’ – unreleased

04. ‘Distortion To Static (Freestyle Mix)’ [Clean] *

05. ‘Distortion To Static (Quest Jim Mix)’ [Clean] *

* available digitally for the first time

