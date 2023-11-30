The Rose announce Europe and Asia legs of ‘Dawn To Dusk’ Tour

South Korean band The Rose have announced the Europe and Asia legs for their 2023 to 2024 ‘Dawn To Dusk’ World Tour.

The Rose kicked off their ‘Dawn To Dusk’ World Tour in October 2023 with their North American leg, which took place almost a year after their 2022 ‘Heal Together’ Tour. It featured 17 shows over two months in the US and Canada.

The Korean band have since announced the Europe and Asia legs of the ‘Dawn To Dusk’ tour, which will take place in the first half of 2024. The Asia leg will feature four shows from mid-January to early-February, with concerts in Indonesia, the Philippines, South Korea and more.

In March, The Rose will head to Europe for their massive 16-date tour of the region, kicking off at the Sporthalle in Hamburg, Germany. During the same month, the band will play two other shows in Germany, as well as concerts in Finland, Hungary, the UK and more

The Europe leg of The Rose’s ‘Dawn To Dusk’ World Tour will run into early-April, with a show at the Lotto Arena in the Belgian city of Antwerp, before wrapping things up at the Zenith in Paris, France.

Pre-sale tickets for the Asia dates will go on sale on December 7 at 12pm KST, with general onsale starting on December 11 at the same time.

Meanwhile, Pre-sale tickets for the Europe dates will go on sale on December 1 at 10am local time, with general onsale starting on December 5 at the same time.

Here are the dates for The Rose’s 2023 to 2024 ‘Dawn To Dusk’ tour:

OCTOBER 2023

04 – San Francisco, California, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (FINISHED)

06 – Portland, Orlando, Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds (FINISHED)

08 – Seattle, Washington, Wamu Theater (FINISHED)

10 – Vancouver, British Columbia, PNE Forum (FINISHED)

12 – Salt Lake City, Utah, Rockwell at the Complex (FINISHED)

15 – Denver, Colorado, Fillmore Auditorium (FINISHED)

18 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, The Armory (FINISHED)

20 – Toronto, Ontario, Coca-Cola Coliseum (FINISHED)

22 – New York, New York, The Theater at Madison Square (FINISHED) Garden

24 – Fairfax, Virgina, Eaglebank Arena (FINISHED)

26 – Columbus, Ohio, Kemba Live! (FINISHED)

31 – Miami, Florida, James L. Knight Center (FINISHED)

NOVEMBER 2023

03 – Houston, Texas, 713 Music Hall (FINISHED)

05 – Grand Prairie, Texas, Texas Trust CU Theatre (FINISHED)

07 – Austin, Texas, ACL Live at the Moody Theater (FINISHED)

10 – Phoenix, Arizona, Arizona Financial Theatre (FINISHED)

12 – Inglewood, California, KIA Forum (FINISHED)

JANUARY 2024

18 – Jakarta, Indonesia, The Kasablanka Hall

26 – Manila Philippines, Smart Araneta Coliseum

28 – Mumbai, India, Mahalaxmi Race Course (as part of Lollapalooza India)

FEBRUARY 2024

4 – Seoul, South Korea, YES24 Live Hall

MARCH 2024

3 – Hamburg, Germany, Sporthalle

5 – Berlin, Germany, Verti Music Hall

7 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Tap1

8 – Oslo, Norway, Oslo Spektrum

10 – Stockholm, Sweden, Hovet

13 – Helsinki, Finland, Ice Hall

15 – Krakow, Poland, Tauron Arena

17 – Budapest, Hungary, Budapest Arena

19 – Vienna, Austria, Gasometer

21 – Milan, Italy, Alcatraz

23 – Cologne, Germany, Palladium

26 – Zurich, Switzerland, The Hall

28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Afas Live

30 – London, England, OVO Arena Wembley

APRIL 2024

1 – Antwerp, Belgium, Lotto Arena

3 – Paris, France, Senith