The Rose announce cities for Asian leg of ‘Heal Together’ world tour

South Korean pop-rock band The Rose have unveiled the list of cities they would be performing at as part of their upcoming ‘Heal Together’ world tour.

The four-piece took to social media earlier today (October 5) to announce the cities they will be performing in as part of their world tour – the Southeast Asian cities of Bangkok, Jakarta and Manila, as well as a gig in their home city of Seoul, South Korea.

The Rose have yet to share further details regarding ticketing, venues, dates or prices for these shows at the time of writing. This recent announcement for the ‘Heal Together’ tour marks the final wave for this tour, after the group first announced the North and South American as well as European legs for the tour early last month.

🥀HEAL TOGETHER World Tour🌹 Bangkok

Jakarta

Manila

Seoul Asia Dates Coming Soon#HEALTogetherTour pic.twitter.com/XS9mGgymGl — 더로즈_The Rose (@TheRose_0803) October 4, 2022

Advertisement

The Rose’s global trek is slated to kick off with a show in Chicago later this month, with the quartet subsequently travelling from North to South America across the months of October, November, as well as early December. The Rose will then make their way over to Europe in January next year and are set to conclude the tour’s European run by February. View the full list of ‘Healing Together”s European, North and South American legs here.

In a separate announcement made simultaneously with news of their tour, The Rose shared that they have signed an exclusive contract with Transparent Arts, which also housed B.I. The company will henceforth be managing the band alongside Wasserman Music.

The group’s change in management came about a year since their departure from previous label J & Star Company. The band filed a lawsuit against their former label two years ago, where they alleged a “lack of payment, breakdown of trust, and violation of exclusive contract”.