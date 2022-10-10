The Rose enlist James Reid for new album ‘Heal’

Filipino R&B singer James Reid has been featured in South Korean pop rock band The Rose‘s newly released LP ‘Heal’.

The album was released on streaming platforms on October 8, with Reid joining the band on the tender yet upbeat love song ‘Yes’, the eighth track in the 10-song LP. The band also released official audio for the track on Youtube, featuring footage of Reid recording his parts in the studio.

Listen to The Rose’s ‘Yes’ featuring James Reid below.

Advertisement

The Rose recently announced on October 5 that their ‘Heal Together’ world tour will see them performing in the Southeast Asian cities of Bangkok, Jakarta and Manila, with a gig in Seoul, South Korea also scheduled. The band previously announced the North and South American as well as European legs of their tour, which will kick off in Chicago later this month.

The band simultaneously announced they had signed an exclusive contract with Transparent Arts following their acrimonious departure from previous label J & Star Company last year. The band filed a lawsuit against their former label two years ago, which alleges that label is guilty of “lack of payment, breakdown of trust, and violation of exclusive contract”.

Transparent Arts are now managing the band alongside Wasserman Music.

Reid and the band are set to release another collaboration with the track ‘Hold On Tight’ featuring The Rose vocalist Woosung from Reid’s upcoming album ‘LOVESCENE’, according to a social media post revealing the album’s tracklist that was shared yesterday (October 9). The album will also include a collaboration with American singer Destiny Rogers on the track ‘Lie To Me’.

Reid previously released the track ‘u & i’ as the first single from ‘LOVESCENE’ on September 28. The album had originally been conceived as an EP but evolved into a 10-track album, with Reid sharing, “There was just too many songs I wanted to share with everyone. So be ready.”

Advertisement

The singer has yet to announce a release date for ‘LOVESCENE’.

The track list for ‘LOVESCENE’ is: