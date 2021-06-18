The Rose’s lead singer Woosung teases new solo music

Kim Woosung, the lead singer of South Korean pop rock band The Rose, has shared a teaser for his upcoming solo music.

On June 17, the Korean-American vocalist released an image for his forthcoming release ‘Lazy’ on Instagram. The cartoon picture features Woosung lying in bed and using his phone, while his pet dog sits by his side.

Woosung has yet to confirm a release date for ‘Lazy’, but wrote in the post’s caption that the project is “coming soon”.

Advertisement

‘Lazy’ will be Woosung’s first solo release since his 2019 debut solo mini-album, ‘Wolf’, which featured the title track ‘Face’. Last year, the singer also contributed the song ‘You Make Me Back’ to the soundtrack of the popular South Korean drama Itaewon Class.

On the other hand, The Rose’s last new music release was ‘Black Rose’, which dropped in August 2020. It was their first in over a year, following the single album ‘Red’ in August 2019.

Woosung’s fellow The Rose groupmates – Dojoon, Hajoon and Jaehyeong – have all enlisted into the South Korean military for their mandatory service. The members are set to return to the group sometime in 2022.