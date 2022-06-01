The Script announce concerts in Manila and Jakarta this September

Irish rock band The Script have announced concerts in Indonesia and the Philippines.

The Manila concert – which was confirmed by concert promoter Willbros Live – will take place on September 23 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Metro Manila.

Tickets to the show will go on sale starting on Saturday, June 11 via SMTickets from 10am local time onwards. Further information regarding ticketing prices or COVID-19 regulations have yet to be announced.

The Jakarta concert – which was leaked online in late May – has officially been confirmed by concert promoter Color Asia Live. The concert will take place on September 30 at Istora Senayan stadium in Jakarta.

Tickets to the Jakarta concert will go on sale this Saturday (June 4) and can be purchased here. Ticket prices range from IDR55,000 to IDR125,000.

The shows will be a part of The Scripts’ ‘Greatest Hits’ tour slate that will see the Irish act perform their biggest hits including ‘The Man Who Can’t Be Moved’, ‘For The First Time’, ‘Superhero’ and more.

At the time of writing, the band have not announced any other shows in Asia. The two concerts will mark the first time that The Script will perform in the region since their 2018 tour that saw them put on shows in Singapore, Manila, Bangkok, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The Scripts’ upcoming concerts are the latest in a string of shows announced to take place in Southeast Asia this year. Other high-profile shows and festivals announced for 2022 include Justin Bieber, Russ, Boy Pablo, Sigur Rós and more.