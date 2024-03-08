‘The Seasons: Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet’ to end its run this month

KBS’ hit music talk show The Seasons will be renewing for a new season, with a new host set to replace Lee Hyo-ri after this month.

The Seasons has different hosts every month that change on a rotational basis, and was originally conceived to unfold over the course of a year with a host for each of the four seasons. Premiering in early 2023, Jay Park hosted the show last spring, followed by Choi Jung-hoon for summer and AKMU for autumn. Lee Hyo-ri is the latest and current host for winter.

Today (March 8), the South Korean cable network announced via a statement to OSEN that Lee Hyo-ri will conclude her stint as the show’s host at the end of March. The final episode of The Seasons: Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet will be filmed on March 26 and air on March 29.

“As the final episode of Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet will mark the end of the show’s fourth season, we are preparing a special format that has never been seen before on The Seasons,” a representative of the show’s production team told OSEN, per Soompi.

They also revealed that The Seasons was renewed for an additional season on top of the original four, which will also arrive with a brand-new host, who currently remains unknown, however KBS described them as “someone who is both a buzzworthy star and talented musician”.

Some guests who have appeared on The Seasons: Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet include ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, RIIZE and more for special performances, covers and interviews with the veteran singer herself.