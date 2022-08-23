Rappers from MAMAMOO, OH MY GIRL, Billlie and more revealed in teaser for singing competition ‘The Second World’

A teaser has been unveiled for upcoming reality TV competition The Second World, featuring several rappers from girl groups including MAMAMOO, OH MY GIRL, Billlie and more.

Set to premiere on South Korean television network JTBC on August 30, the series aims to showcase the vocal abilities of idol rappers through a singing competition.

Eight rappers from K-pop girl groups will be competing on the show: Soloist and former Wonder Girls member Yubin, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, OH MY GIRL’s Mimi, Billlie’s Moon Sua, ex-AOA member Shin Jimin, WJSN’s Exy, MOMOLAND’s JooE and CLASS:y’s Kim Seonyu.

In the new clip uploaded August 20, the competitors open up about the misconceptions and limits of being a rapper in a K-pop idol group. “Within a group, rappers can only show themselves through about four or eight lines in each song,” shares Moonbyul, per Soompi.

Meanwhile, JooE confesses: “I really hate the fact that [being a rapper] makes me look as though I don’t have anything to show vocally.”

Former AOA leader Shin Jimin appears towards the end of the clip – notably, her appearance on The Second World will mark her return to the stage since her departure from the girl group and hiatus from the entertainment industry in 2020.

“Because it was my first time stepping on stage in a long while, I think I poured all my sincerity into my performance,” she shares in a voiceover.

In July 2020, former AOA member Kwon Mina alleged in a series of now-deleted social media posts that Shin, as the group’s leader, had bullied her throughout her time in the group. Shin issued a public apology – that did not confirm or deny Kwon’s claims – before disappearing from the public eye.

Shin returned to Instagram earlier this year to unveil a new original song titled ‘Suddenly’ on SoundCloud, which she called a “surprise gift” for a fans. The Second World will be her first official project in the entertainment industry since the controversy.