The Sherlocks announce “wild” new single ‘End Of The Earth’

The Sherlocks have announced their first new song in over two years, ‘End Of The Earth’.

The Sheffield band, whose second album ‘Under Your Sky’ came out in 2019, signalled their return on Twitter earlier today (March 16).

“WE ARE BACK!!” they wrote, confirming the aforementioned single – described as an “absolute banger” – will arrive on Friday, April 9.

To mark the song’s release, The Sherlocks will perform a special live-streamed show from Sheffield City Hall that same day. Fans will be able to tune in from 5pm GMT via Sessions Live.

WE ARE BACK!!💜❤️ GLOBAL LIVE STREAMING GIG & A BRAND NEW SINGLE! Pleased to announce we’ve recorded an incredible live gig at City Hall, Sheffield you can see Friday 9th April 5PM GMT @SessionsLive New single ‘End Of The Earth’ coming out too on 9th April

“‘End Of The Earth’ is quite punk rock for us, a slight change in direction,” the group said. “But definitely the perfect comeback track. If this single was a person it would be kicking the front door off! This track is WILD!!”

Speaking of their preparation for next month’s virtual gig, The Sherlocks explained: “We’re buzzing for everyone to see us perform again. We’ve been smashing it in the practice room and staying ready, like a world champion boxer ticking over.

“We’re like the Tyson Fury of the music industry in many ways.”

It’s also been announced that the band will perform at Manchester’s Albert Hall on October 2, and at Grimsby’s Docks Academy on October 29. These shows had been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Tickets for their rescheduled UK tour dates can be found here (Manchester) and here (Grimsby).