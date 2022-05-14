The Shins have announced a ’21st birthday’ tour for their debut album, ‘Oh, Inverted World’ – get tickets here and see a full list of dates below.

The band’s debut album came out in 2001 via Sub Pop, and last year saw a 20th anniversary reissue released.

“This record gave me the life that I never really dreamed I would have,” frontman James Mercer reflected of the album in a statement at the time. “It opened me up to the whole world and gave me validation. It’s also something that stands as a bit of a pinnacle for our band.”

“You release that first record and it’s so well embraced, but you’re always trying to get that magic back, I think,” he added. “We’ve done well, certainly, but the fervour that happened around ‘Oh, Inverted World’ we never quite reached again. It’s a special moment when you’re a new band and you’ve got what was apparently kind of a new sound. This record symbolised a very special moment in my life, a watershed moment for sure.”

The ‘Oh, Inverted World’ anniversary tour will begin in San Francisco in mid-July and run through the whole of August before finishing up in the band’s hometown of Portland on September 16.

See a trailer for the tour and a full list of dates below. Pick up your tickets here.

JULY 2022

12 – San Francisco, The Warfield

15 – Sacramento, Memorial Auditorium

16 – Saratoga, The Mountain Winery

22 – Las Vegas, The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

23 – San Diego, San Diego Civic Theatre

24 – Phoenix, Marquee Theatre

26 – Morrison, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

27 – Kansas City, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

29 – Austin, ACL Live at The Moody Theater

AUGUST 2022

1 – Houston, White Oak Music Hall

2 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

4 – Albuquerque, Kiva Auditorium

6 – Ogden, Ogden Twilight at the Ogden Amphitheater

16 – Atlanta, The Eastern

17 – Nashville, Ryman Auditorium

19 – Washington DC, The Anthem

20 – Richmond, The National

23 – New York, Radio City Music Hall

26 – Philadelphia, Skyline Stage at the Mann

27 – Boston, Roadrunner

29 – Montreal, Quebec – L’Olympia

30 – Toronto, Massey Hall

31 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

SEPTEMBER 2022

2 – Cleveland, The Agora

3 – Pittsburgh, Stage AE

4 – Columbus, Kemba Live!

6 – Saint Louis, The Factory

8 – Chicago, Chicago Theatre

10 – Minneapolis, Orpheum Theatre

13 – Seattle, Paramount Theatre

14 – Vancouver, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

16 – Portland, Pioneer Courthouse Square

Back in 2020, The Shins shared the single ‘The Great Divide’. Their last full-length studio record was 2017’s ‘Heartworms’, which NME gave four stars at the time, writing: “The Shins in 2017 possibly aren’t life changing, but overall Mercer’s songwriting creds are well in tact.”