The Sigit to perform for “first time in months” for This Is My Wave virtual concert

The Sigit will perform “for the first time in months” for the This Is My Wave virtual concert this Friday.

The acclaimed Indonesian hard rock band will play the ticketed livestream, branded as a “360 degree concert experience,” on August 28. It will be streamed on the Supermusic YouTube channel at 8pm (WIB).

Tickets are now being sold via Tiket here. There are also limited merchandise bundles which include band-branded masks and t-shirts. Selected ticketholders will also get the chance to chat with the band members over Zoom. See the bundles via the band’s Instagram page below:

The Sigit announced the event on their Instagram page on August 20. This concert is their first since performing at Mifest 12 in December 2019.

The established four-piece band last released their sophomore album ‘Detourn’ in 2013. On July 31, they released the comeback single, ‘Another Day’. The band told Hai that the song was inspired by bands such as proto-punk icons The Stooges and Indonesian progressive rock band Shark Move, along with ambient innovator Brian Eno.

Watch the music video below.

This is the second concert in Supermusic’s This Is My Wave Concert series, after its debut with post-punk band The Upstairs on August 7. Watch that performance below.