The Smile debut new song ‘Friend Of A Friend’ as they kick off European tour

The Smile began their debut European tour this week (May 16), debuting a new song called ‘Friend Of A Friend’ – check out footage, setlist, ticket details for the rest of the tour and more below.

The band – comprising Thom Yorke, his Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner – formed last year and released their debut album, ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’ last week.

After making their live debut at Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm livestream last summer, The Smile played their first proper live shows with a three-gig run within 12 hours at London’s Magazine venue last month.

Their full UK and European tour began in Zagreb, Croatia on Monday, and saw tracks from ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’ performed alongside the brand new cut ‘Friend Of A Friend’.

‘Friend Of A Friend’ saw Yorke at the guitar with Greenwood playing melancholy chords at the piano. Behind them, Skinner played free and loose jazz drums.

See footage of the new song, the band’s full setlist, remaining tour dates and ticket details below.

The Smile played:

‘Pana-vision’

‘The Smoke’

‘Speech Bubbles’

‘Thin Thing’

‘Open The Floodgates’

‘Free In The Knowledge’

‘A Hairdryer’

‘Waving A White Flag’

‘We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings’

‘Skrting On The Surface’

‘The Same’

‘The Opposite’

‘You Will Never Work in Television Again’

‘Friend Of A Friend’

‘Just Eyes and Mouth’

‘Feeling Pulled Apart By Horses’

See the band’s remaining UK and European tour dates below. Pick up tickets for the gigs here.

MAY

19 – Prague, Forum Karlin

20 – Berlin, Tempodrom

23 – Stockholm, Cirkus

24 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene

27 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

29 – London, Roundhouse

30 – London, Roundhouse



JUNE

1 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

2 – Manchester, Albert Hall

4 – Lille, L’Aéronef

6 – Paris, Philarmonie de Paris

7 – Paris, Philarmonie de Paris

8 – Lyon, Les Nuits de Fourvière

10 – Barcelona, Primavera Sound

12 – Dijon, Festival VYV Les Solidarites

24 – Reims, La Magnifique Society

25 – Werchter, TW Classic Festival

27 – Luxembourg, The Neumünster Abbaye

29 – Gdynia, Open’er Festival

JULY

5 – Barcelona, Poble Espanyol

6 – Madrid, Noches del Botánico

8 – Lisbon, Coliseum

11 – Nimes, Festival de Nimes

12 – Montreux, Montreux Jazz Festival

14 – Milan, Fabrique Milano

15 – Ferrara, Piazza Trento Trieste

17 – Macerata MC – Arena Sferisterio

18 – Rome, Auditorium Parco della Musica

20 – Taormina, Teatro Antico di Taormina

Reviewing The Smile’s ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’, NME wrote: “While there’s not a sound or direction on the record that would shock any longtime followers of Yorke or Radiohead, it was clearly made with a free spirit and energy that the pressure of the infamously tortured and laborious task of creating another monolith from The Radiohead Machine might not allow them.

“In cutting some new shapes, this supergroup have been set loose to make some of the most arresting and satisfying music of their careers. Christ, it sounds like they’re having fun – or, at least, as much fun as can be had in trading in this kind of jazzed-up misery.”