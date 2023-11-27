The Snuts announce new album ‘Millennials’ and share single ‘Deep Diving’

The Snuts have announced their third album ‘Millennials’ and shared the new single ‘Deep Diving’.

The Scottish four-piece – Jack Cochrane, Callum ‘29’ Wilson, Joe McGillveray and Jordan ‘Joko’ Mackay – are set to release their new album on February 23, 2024 through their newly established label Happy Artist Records, via The Orchard. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

The band first dropped the opening track ‘Gloria’ back in May, and the latest taste of the 10-track record is out now, called ‘Deep Diving’. It comes after fans were given an exclusive listening experience of new track ‘NPC’ via the band’s Discord channel last week.

“’Deep Diving’ is a raw exploration of our mortality, the ticking clock of our lives and the consequences of being caught in the maze of one’s own mind,” shared lead singer Cochrane of the track.

Listen to it below.

According to frontman, the 10 tracks were written as The Snuts toured the world in support of their last album ‘Burn The Empire‘.

“Leading into this new record, the original idea was: are there any songs we’ve forgotten to write?” said Cochrane. “Are there any ideas and feelings we can dip back into from when we weren’t living in this music world? That’s where we, as millennials, came up with the concept. Tapping into the emotions that we maybe hadn’t processed into music. Those big boiling points in your life. The first time you’re falling in love. First time your heart is broken. Those pivotal moments.”

He continued: “On the last record there was a bit more nuance. With this one, we wanted to see how it would feel if we went more direct on the songs and to connect as easily as possible. I don’t think we’re living in an age now where people want to spend time taking something apart. We want people to feel it the first time they hear it.”

The ‘Millenials’ tracklisting is:

1. ‘Gloria’

2. ‘Millionaires’

3. ‘Yoyo’

4. ‘NPC’

5. ‘Butterside Down’

6. ‘Novastar’

7. ‘Dreams’

8. ‘Wunderkid’

9. ‘Deep Diving’

10. ‘Circles’

According to a press release, a full UK and worldwide headline tour is set to be

announced soon, alongside a US tour in March 2024. They are already due to perform a run of intimate UK in-store performances throughout February – you can view the full list of dates and buy tickets here.

They will also be performing two album launch shows at the Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom on February 27 and 28. Fans can access pre-sale codes by pre-ordering ‘Millennials’ in any format from the official store before 23:59 GMT on today, November 27. In May, the group will then top the bill at Liverpool’s Sound City Festival.

In August of this year, The Snuts spoke to NME about their new label venture with Happy Artist Records. Wilson explained: “Major labels almost… gaslight you into thinking you can’t exist without them. Because you don’t have that little black book of producers, or all those industry contacts.”

Cochrane added: “We feel like we’ve got so much more to offer this year than we did last year. We’re much more confident in our performance.”