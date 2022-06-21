The Snuts announce second album, ‘Burn The Empire Out’

The Snuts have announced the release of their second album, ‘Burn The Empire Out’ – find out more info below.

The Scottish band’s forthcoming LP is the follow-up to their 2021 debut LP, ‘W.L.’, which topped the UK’s Official Albums Chart in April last year, marking the first time in 14 years that a Scottish band scored a UK Number One album.

Speaking about the new album and how lockdown provided them with more time to tackle the topics that were important to them, frontman Jack Cochrane said: “The universe delivered us time to create a record where we finally felt we could address some of the topics, be it societal or spiritual, that we have been dying to scream out.”

He continued: “There are songs about the highs & lows, stuff we really want to talk about and things we cannot help but feel, but have just never made the space to.”

Due out October 7 via Parlophone Records, the album has so far been previewed by three tracks: ‘End Of The Road’ featuring Rachel Chinouriri, ‘Zuckerpunch’, and the album’s title track.

Alongside the news of their second LP, The Snuts have released another track from the album, the “care-free, four to the floor, singalong indie anthem” ‘The Rodeo’. You can listen to it below.

“‘The Rodeo’ is about knowing that your life is more often than not completely out of your control,” explained Cochrane. “It is about finding merit in the madness and celebrating the journey and not just the destination. It is the musical equivalent of cowboys vs. aliens.”

He added: “We want it to encourage the feeling of absolute pure, inclusive escapism through guitar music.”

You can see the tracklisting for ‘Burn The Empire’ below; pre-order it here.

1. ‘Burn The Empire’

2. ‘Zuckerpunch’

3. ‘The Rodeo’

4. ’13’

5. ‘Knuckles’

6. ‘End of the Road’ (feat. Rachel Chinouriri)

7. ‘Pigeons In New York’

8. ‘Hallelujah Moment’

9. ‘Cosmic Electronica’

10. ‘Yesterday’

11. ‘Blah Blah Blah’

The Snuts are set to play at a number of UK festivals this summer, including Glastonbury this weekend. They are also supporting Kings Of Leon on their UK tour – you can see their upcoming tour dates below and find tickets here.

JUNE 2022

26 – Glastonbury, Glastonbury Festival

28 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena*

29 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena*

JULY 2022

1 – London, O2 Arena*

9 – Glasgow, TRNSMT

19 – Glasgow, Hampden Park w/ Gerry Cinnamon

29 – Matlock, Y Not

31 – Penrith, Kendall Calling

NOVEMBER 2022

19 – Liverpool, M&S Arena +

* Supporting Kings Of Leon

+ Supporting Jamie Webster