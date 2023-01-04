The Specials’ Terry Hall laid to rest

Terry Hall has been laid to rest following his death last month.

On December 19, The Specials announced that their frontman had passed away at the age of 63 after a “brief illness”. The band’s bassist, Horace Panter, subsequently confirmed that Hall had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer that had spread to his liver.

By early last month, the singer had “lost a lost of weight” and was “very frail”. Hall then died on the evening of December 18.

As Contact Music reports, the late Specials star’s funeral service was held at the Golders Green Crematorium in north west London yesterday (Tuesday, January 3). The likes of Tim Burgess and Ocean Colour Scene‘s Steve Cradock were among the attendees.

It is said that dozens of mourners arrived at the ceremony on two old red double-decker London buses (via the Daily Mail).

Following the news of Hall’s death, tributes poured in across social media from the likes of Damon Albarn, Sleaford Mods, Billy Bragg, The Libertines, New Order, Rowetta and Lol Tolhurst (formerly of The Cure).

Ex-Specials member Neville Staple, meanwhile, said he was “deeply saddened” by the singer’s passing.

“We knew Terry had been unwell but didn’t realise how serious until recently,” Staple wrote on Twittter. “We had only just confirmed some 2023 joint music agreements together. This has hit me.”

Elsewhere, Hall’s home football club Coventry City paid tribute to the late frontman by displaying a digital banner at a match.

“Hello, I’m Terry and I’m going to enjoy myself first,” it read, referencing lyrics from The Specials’ 1980 song ‘Enjoy Yourself (It’s Later Than You Think)’. “Terry Hall 19/03/1959 – 19/12/2022.”