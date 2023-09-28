The Streets overcome adversities on new single ‘Each Day Gives’

The Streets have shared a new single called ‘Each Day Gives’ – listen below.

The track is the latest preview of Mike Skinner and co’s sixth studio album ‘The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light’, which will arrive on October 20 alongside an accompanying film.

“The way the album was written was very much with the film in mind. The songs weave around the scenes and the dialogue to give a bigger picture of what’s going on – sometimes really acting as the narrator,” Skinner explained.

“‘Each Day Gives’ comes as the main characters are facing a dilemma and working out what to do after their plans go awry – the song talks about overcoming little (and big) adversities and waking up each morning and treating it as a fresh start – until the next dilemma kicks in!”

The single follows on from ‘Troubled Waters’ and ‘Too Much Yayo’, the latter of which arrived last month.

‘The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light’ marks Skinner’s first full-length release as The Streets since 2011’s ‘Computers And Blues’.

The frontman recently spoke about how the LP’s accompanying film was both a “nightmare” and an “obsession” to make. The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light was created, written, directed, filmed and edited by Skinner, who also stars in the project.

“I kind of did everything myself so it just didn’t stop, really,” he said. “The tunnel was very long, very dark, and there was no light – apart from a train, maybe.”

Next month, The Streets will embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour in support of their forthcoming album. Find any remaining tickets for the shows here.