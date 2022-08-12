The Streets releases ‘Brexit At Tiffany’s’ EP, shares video for title track

Mike Skinner – aka The Streets – has shared a trio of new songs in the form of an EP titled ‘Brexit At Tiffany’s’.

The EP’s title track features soaring vocals from Jazz Morley, which juxtapose Skinner’s free-flowing, spoken-word reflections on the end of a relationship – and how it can be, as Skinner describes in an accompanying statement, “as messy as leaving Europe”.

That arrives alongside a video directed by Skinner himself. On that, and the song’s themes, he added: “We don’t belong to each other: he’s an independent, and so am I. Add into that a lot of blue and green and the whole thing feels like nostalgia before it’s happened. No-one’s hair was set on fire during all of the recording and video.”

In addition to its title track, ‘Brexit At Tiffany’s’ also features a collaboration with grime artist MC Manga Saint Hilare titled ‘3 Minutes To Midnight’, and is closed out by a song called ‘Test of Time’.

The new EP marks Skinner’s second release as The Streets this year, after linking up with Master Peace for ‘Wrong Answers Only’ in January. Last year, he celebrated lockdown ending on the ‘Who’s Got the Bag (21st June)’, and remixed Greentea Peng‘s ‘Free My People’.

Skinner’s last full-length release was the 2020 mixtape ‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’, which featured the likes of Tame Impala, IDLES, Greentea Peng and more. In a four-star review, NME called the mixtape both “a testament to Mike Skinner’s intriguing evolution” and “proof of his keen eye for curation”.

In December of last year, The Streets cancelled a slew of planned tour dates for January and February, and for the remainder of the year. “It is not fair to keep taking your money for tickets knowing that with 1 case of covid, the whole thing has to stop,” Skinner wrote in a post announcing the cancellations.