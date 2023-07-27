The Strokes announce additional concert in Singapore after cancellation of Good Vibes Festival in Malaysia

The Strokes have announced a second concert in Singapore in to cater to Malaysian fans after the cancellation of Good Vibes Festival last week.

The band’s frontman Julian Casablancas took to Instagram to announced the second show – though an official date and ticketing details have yet to be announced at the time of published.

Casablancas wrote on Instagram: “We know it’s not the iDEAL (or even possible) for everyone, so forgive (&we tried KL 1st, but they are not ready for concert in Malaysia yet ~understandably) but the best we could do with such short notice to try and make it possible for die-hard fans to have some chance to come to our concert — & as our Singapore show (which is ~relatively close) is sold out – the Strokes will be adding a second Singapore show to try and accommodate folks in Malaysia best we could.”

While ticketing details for the second The Strokes show in Singapore have yet to be announced, Casablancas confirmed that merchandise at the show will be heavily discounted for Malaysian fans to offset the cost of travel.

Casablancas wrote: “couldn’t do it with the tix, but we think w/ the Merch (which we control), for people traveling from KL we’re gonna offer meGa-discounts (with proof of residence/travel etc) to try and maybe offset/allieviate a bit of the cost of travel 🤷🏻‍♂️?

sorry – we tried! (and took a lot of pushing🙏🏼)”.

The announcement comes after the cancellation of Good Vibes Festival in Malaysia, for which the band were meant to headline on July 23. It would have been their first show in the country.

The festival was cancelled following The 1975’s controversial headlining slot on Friday, July 21. During their set, The 1975’s Matty Healy criticised Malaysia’s government for their anti-LGBTQ laws. Healy – who was drinking onstage – also smashed a festival-owned drone and kissed bassist Ross MacDonald onstage, before announcing just seven songs into their set that they had been banned from Malaysia and had to leave.

The following day (July 22), the country’s communications minister announced that he had ordered the rest of the festival cancelled.

After hearing that the festival had been cancelled, Julian Casablancas took to social media to share that The Strokes were working on a way to perform in Malaysia, and that they would let fans know as soon as possible.

Earlier today (July 27) during a press conference held by Arts, Live Festival and Events Association (ALIFE) and Good Vibes organiser Future Sound Asia, Future Sound’s founder Ben Law revealed that they had “initial discussions” with The Strokes to plan a standalone Malaysia show, but were unable to proceed due to scheduling issues.