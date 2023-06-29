The Walkmen, Be Your Own Pet lead huge new names for The Strokes at All Point East 2023

The Strokes‘ headline day at London’s All Points East festival has now added a huge raft of names including The Walkmen, Be Your Own Pet, Warmduscher and many more.

As previously announced, the band will be headlining the Victoria Park festival on Friday August 25 joined by fellow New York indie legends Yeah Yeah Yeahs – as well as Girl In Red, Amyl And The Sniffers, Angel Olsen, Black Midi, Julie, HotWax and Nieve Ella.

Now, more artists have been added – including The Walkmen, Warmduscher, The Lazy Eyes, Be Your Own Pet, BBY, HighSchool, Hannah Grae, Silvertwin, Brigette Calls Me Baby and Vacations.

Advertisement

Check out the full line-up below, and visit here for tickets and more information.

This comes after The Walkmen recently returned to perform their first shows together in a decade, while Be Your Own Pet are also on the comeback trail with their first new music in 15 years.

The Strokes, touring in support of their acclaimed 2020 album ‘The New Abormal‘, but were recently recording new material together with producer Rick Rubin, however according to guitarist Albert Hammond Jr, new material might not be on the immediate horizon.

“I don’t know what to say about it – I don’t have any information on it,” Hammond Jr told NME back in April, announcing his recently released solo record ‘Melodies On Hiatus‘. “It’s not like it’s happening and I’m hiding something. We went and did a bunch of recording. It could come out a year or two years from now – it’s an unknown amount of time when it’ll be finished but, yes, we are working on another record.”

Advertisement

Other headliners of All Points East in August include Stormzy, Jungle, HAIM, Dermot Kennedy, and a hosting of Field Day headlined by Aphex Twin and Bonobo. Visit here for tickets and more information.