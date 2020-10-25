The Strokes announced as musical guest on upcoming ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode

The Strokes have been revealed as a musical guest on an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live.

Julian Casablancas and co. will appear on the Halloween edition (October 31) of the long-running comedy sketch show alongside stand-up comic John Mulaney, who will be on hosting duties for the fourth time.

The news arrived during the broadcast of last night’s (October 24) episode of SNL which saw Adele host and H.E.R. appear as musical guest. See the announcement below.

Next week! pic.twitter.com/G3eeduruU4 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 25, 2020

During her opening monologue on the show, Adele explained why she was featuring as the show’s host and not the musical guest.

“My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to be both,” she told the audience, updating fans on the status of her much anticipated new album. “I’d rather put on some wigs …have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

Elsewhere in the show, Adele played a medley of songs during one of the show’s sketches – a tongue-in-cheek take on The Bachelor.

Adele performed ‘When We Were Young’, ‘Hello’ and ‘Rolling In The Deep’ during the skit.

The Strokes released their sixth album, ‘The New Abnormal’, back in April. In a four-star review, NME‘s Ella Kemp called it “a cool album, the kind you begrudgingly grow to love, even if it never cared about you,” before asking: “And isn’t that quintessentially The Strokes?”

“The Strokes have always kept their feelings at arm’s length, but there are traces of deeper introspection on ‘The New Abnormal’,” the review added. “There’s striking cinematic beauty to ‘Selfless’ and ‘Not The Same Anymore’, with shades of Arctic Monkeys circa ‘Suck It And See’ (perhaps they’re returning the hat-tip Turner paid them with the opening lyrics to ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino‘: “I just wanted to be one of The Strokes”).“