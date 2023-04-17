The Strokes announce concerts in Hong Kong and Thailand

The Strokes have announced two new concerts in Asia this July, set to take place in Hong Kong and Thailand.

Announced today (April 17), the band took to social media to break news on the new shows, which will take place at the Asia World Expo in Hong Kong on July 16 and the Thunderdome on July 18 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tickets to the Hong Kong show are set to go on sale tomorrow (April 18) at 10am local time, while tickets to the Bangkok show go on sale on April 20 at 10am local time. Ticketing details have yet to be announced.

The two newly announced shows will take place ahead of the band’s upcoming festival sets at Indonesia’s We The Fest and Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival, both taking place between July 21 and July 23.

The band will close out their Asia run of shows with a headlining set at Japan’s Fuji Rock festival on July 28.

Earlier this month, Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr shared his latest solo track and announced details of the new record – which will be his fifth solo album and the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Francis Trouble’.

‘100-99’ will appear on ‘Melodies On Hiatus’ – coming in June. Although the album follows on from 2018’s ‘Francis Trouble’, on which the guitarist created the titular alter ego as a reaction to the discovery that his twin brother had died in their mother’s womb, it is not a sequel to that record.

“I wanted to make volume two [of that album], but I feel like each record makes you want to do something else because you feel like you’ve done that, or you can have different songs when you play live or just in general,” Hammond Jr told NME.