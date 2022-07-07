Watch The Strokes cover Clairo’s ‘Sofia’ at NOS Alive 2022

The Strokes covered Clairo during their set at NOS Alive 2022 last night (July 6) after the singer-songwriter cancelled her appearance at the festival.

Clairo had been scheduled to perform at the Lisbon event yesterday, but was forced to pull out due to a flight cancellation. “Hope you guys understand & I’m truly sorry,” she wrote in a statement on Instagram.

Later, The Strokes jammed out a version of ‘Sofia’ from Clairo’s 2019 debut album ‘Immunity’ in tribute to the absent musician. “We were playing this backstage,” frontman Julian Casablancas reportedly told the crowd (via Reddit).

You can watch a fan-shot video of the cover below.

‘Sofia’ is said to have been inspired by The Strokes and has been likened to their music on numerous occasions.

Back in 2020, Clairo (real name Claire Cottrill) covered the New York City band’s 2006 B-side ‘I’ll Try Anything Once’.

The Strokes began their 16-track NOS Alive set by playing ‘Is This It’ from their 2001 debut album of the same name, according to Setlist.FM. It marked the song’s first airing on the group’s current tour.

They also performed classics such as ‘I Can’t Win’, ‘Reptilia’, ‘Someday’ and ‘You Only Live Once’, as well as cuts from their most recent album ‘The New Abnormal’ (2020).

Earlier this week, Julian Casablancas responded to criticism that emerged after The Strokes’ recent headline performance at Roskilde festival.

NOS Alive 2022 will run until this Saturday (June 9) with performances still to come from the likes of Florence + The Machine, Metallica, St. Vincent, AJ Tracey, Haim and Phoebe Bridgers.

In other news, Clairo recently teamed up with Phoebe Bridgers to play a collaborative version of the former’s track ‘Bags’ in Milan.