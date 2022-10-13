The Strokes have begun recording seventh album with Rick Rubin

Iconic producer Rick Rubin has revealed that he’s working on a new album with The Strokes, having recently completed a recording session with them in Costa Rica.

Yesterday (October 12) saw Rubin appear on The Joe Rogan Experience, where he spoke about some of his upcoming projects. Referring to The Strokes’ seventh album – which is yet to be announced or acknowledged by the band – he said: “A few months ago I was in Costa Rica, recording a new album with The Strokes, and we rented this house up on the top of a mountain and set the band up outside.

“So they’re playing… It’s like they’re doing a concert for the ocean, on the top of a mountain. It was incredible. And we did that every day, playing out in the [open], and they didn’t want to leave. It was, like, the best experience.”

Have a look at the interview clip in question – courtesy of Reddit user ‘officiallylauder’ – below:

Rubin and The Stokes first joined forces in 2017, when they began working on ‘The New Abnormal’. The album was released in April of 2020 as their sixth full-length effort, supported by singles like ‘At The Door’, ‘Bad Decisions’, ‘Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus’ and ‘The Adults Are Talking’.

In a four-star review of ‘The New Abnormal’, NME’s Ella Kemp wrote: “There’s plenty to praise on the record, even though the listener has been certified as a second thought. Like its cover, the Jean-Michel Basquiat artwork ‘Bird On Money’, it’s spiky but quite stunning.

“This is a cool album, the kind you begrudgingly grow to love, even if it never cared about you. And isn’t that quintessentially The Strokes?”