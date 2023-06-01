The Strokes to perform in Singapore this August

The Strokes are finally coming to Singapore for their first-ever headlining concert in the city-state.

Announced today via Live Nation Singapore, the concert is set to take place on August 2 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre. Tickets are set to go on sale on Wednesday, June 7, at 2pm local time via Ticketmaster.

Tickets to The Strokes’ first-ever Singapore concert will cost $148 for general standing passes and $188 for priority entry standing passes. Additional VIP bundles will also be available for $108 that includes a special VIP poster, a limited edition tour laminate, an express VIP queue at the bar and a dedicated VIP merch booth.

Besides Singapore, The Strokes are also set to perform at multiple festivals and standalone concerts across Asia. They are set to play at the Asia World Expo in Hong Kong on July 16 and the Thunderdome on July 18 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Those shows will take place ahead of the band’s upcoming festival sets at Indonesia’s We The Fest and Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival, both taking place between July 21 and July 23.

Following We The Fest and Good Vibes, The Strokes will play a headlining set at Japan’s Fuji Rock festival on July 28 and at Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival between August 4 and August 6 at the Songdo Moonlight Festival Park in Seoul, South Korea.

In April, Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr shared his latest solo track and announced details of the new record – which will be his fifth solo album and the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Francis Trouble’.