The Strokes tease new video for ‘The Adults Are Talking’

The Strokes have teased a video for ‘The Adults Are Talking’, the opening track on their latest album, ‘The New Abnormal’.

The New York band took to Twitter this evening (November 30), with a message that the clip is coming tomorrow (December 1) along with a 15 second post of the video, which sees guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. playing baseball and a man boxing with a robot.

The band recently performed the opening track from the record and ‘Bad Decisions’ during their Saturday Night Live appearance.

The Strokes released their sixth album back in April. In a four-star review, NME called it “a cool album, the kind you begrudgingly grow to love, even if it never cared about you,” before asking: “And isn’t that quintessentially The Strokes?”

Meanwhile, frontman Julian Casablancas recently said he became “sick” of playing old songs live, saying “the music doesn’t move you” when playing the same songs repeatedly.

He added: “When you’re growing up and imagining playing music, it is for the excitement, but the one aspect of doing it for a living that is a sadness you don’t anticipate is that you play songs so much, you become sick of them.

“We hadn’t played for a while,” Casablancas says about returning to live performing earlier this year, “so it was still fun, but when you start playing 30 or 40 shows, the music doesn’t move you. You feel phoney. To some extent, that’s why I play with Voidz. I couldn’t care less about playing ‘Last Nite.’”

He continued: “Really, it’s similar to listening to a song. I get sick of songs quickly. Even Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight Sonata.’ You listen to that enough, you will get sick of it.”