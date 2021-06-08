The Strokes to play in-person Maya Wiley fundraiser in New York this weekend

The Strokes are set to play an in-person fundraiser this weekend in support of New York mayoral candidate Maya Wiley.

The New York band will take to the stage at the freshly revamped Irving Plaza on Saturday (June 12), with all proceeds from the gig going to support Wiley in her attempt to become the city’s first woman mayor.

It follows a virtual fundraiser the band played for Wiley back in May, which saw The Strokes play their first-ever acoustic set.

“Maya Wiley is the most grateful, gracious, and kind-hearted bad-ass I’ve ever witnessed,” frontman Julian Casablancas said in a statement. “The more I know her, the more I know that she is absolutely the best choice to be NYC’s next mayor.

“This feels like a once in a lifetime opportunity to help elevate an incredible person to a position of power where they can protect the public — instead of the usual — managing their exploitation…”

He continued: “She is the only leading candidate without a PAC (political action committee), so it’s a privilege to use art to support a non-corporate candidate fighting against difficult odds. She is a benevolent warrior; at City Hall she got the cop who killed Eric Garner fired. We need to elect trustworthy people so when hard decisions need to be made behind closed doors, we know the people of NYC will be protected and in the best hands possible.”

Fans wanting to attend the event will need to provide a negative coronavirus test in order to gain entry. Tickets go on sale from 12pm EST tomorrow (June 9) – get them here.

“I cannot even begin to describe my excitement for this concert,” Wiley said. “I am so thankful to The Strokes for their support for my campaign and my vision for this city and for their commitment to making this event happen safely and successfully.

“This concert — the first full-capacity show in over a year — is proof that New York City is on the road to recovery and I’m thrilled to be kicking off this important and joyful milestone for our city. I’m so thankful to Julian and the band for their commitment to ensuring a better future for our city and cannot wait for Saturday night.”

As well as the New York band, Wiley has been endorsed by the likes of actors Chris Evans and Gabrielle Union.

The New York mayoral elections take place on June 22.

Prior to May’s virtual gig, the band last performed at a political event when they headlined a rally for Bernie Sanders in February 2020. Casablancas has also interviewed Yang, the frontrunner in the 2021 NYC mayoral race, as part of his S.O.S. — Earth Is A Mess series.